Sister Donna Maynard
June 29, 1929 - April 18, 2020
Sister Donna Maynard (Sister Anne Regina) began her forever journey in the early evening of Saturday, April 18, 2020 after being in declining health for a period of time. Sister Donna was 90 years old and a professed Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary for 68 years.
Sister Donna's ministry began as a teacher at the secondary level. She ministered at Holy Names High School (Oakland), Saint Monica (Santa Monica), Saint Andrew (Pasadena), Ramona Convent Secondary School (Alhambra) and spent one year at the Academy of the Holy Names in Albany. Returning to Holy Names High School, she was a highly esteemed English teacher and/or Principal for 12 years. For 24 years she taught English at Holy Names University and was a teacher and then a volunteer tutor at Next Step Learning Center after her retirement from the University. She also served her community of Holy Names Sisters as a member of the Leadership Team for six years. Wherever Sister Donna ministered she was a beloved presence and had the ability to draw out the best in each person.
With hearts full of gratitude, we sing thanks for Sister Donna's love and mastery of the English language and her ability to bring words alive in poetry and voice. We rejoice in her gentle spirit, soft smile and the genuine care she expressed for each person. We recall her deep and abiding friendships and her great love of song and music.
She was predeceased by her mother, Esther Owens, her father, Forest Maynard and her sister, Marna Maynard.
She will be remembered fondly by friends, colleagues, former students and the Sisters of the Holy Names and their Affiliates.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated in Sister Donna's memory, in the presence of her ashes, at a future date.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names, P.O. Box 907, Los Gatos, CA 95031 or on-line at www.snjmca.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 24 to May 28, 2020.