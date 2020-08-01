Donna Salazar

Donna DeVore Salazar

September 13, 1950 – July 24, 2020

Donna DeVore Salazar was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri to Helen Mae DeVore and Irving Maurice DeVore. Donna's independent and adventurous nature took her many places in her young life but she ultimately fell in love with the City of San Francisco upon arrival at the tender young age of 18. Donna made San Francisco her home. She started out as a waitress at the Red Roof restaurant, where she met the love of her life Lucas Salazar who was employed as a Chef. Donna and Lucas Married first in San Francisco, June 10th1974 and then again in Lucas' native Peru on May 8th, 1975. Donna worked for many years at the Saint Francis Hotel, where she was beloved by her colleagues as a tireless shop steward, enforcing the Local 2 contract. Donna and Husband Lucas co-owned and operated Pierre's Restaurant from 1981-1989. Inspired by her Union work, Donna earned her BA from SF State and continued on to San Francisco Law School, from which she graduated JD Magna Cum Laude, in 1994, and became a member of the State Bar of California.

While her academic success was brilliant, Donna was most proud of her work with the community she loved so dearly.

Donna worked as Director of Specialized Services for the Community Boards of San Francisco from 1999-2007, offering affordable mediation and dispute resolution processes to the community. From 2007 until her retirement in 2018 Donna was the Mediation and Outreach Coordinator and Staff Attorney for the City and County of San Francisco Office of Citizen Complaints. Here she was responsible for 200 mediation panels per year, which she planned and coordinated, while providing continuing education for mediators. She oversaw quality control and served as a liaison between community groups and government agencies including the San Francisco Police Academy, Department of Planning, Superior Court, and the Office of Citizen Complaints. Her mediation program was one of the most successful in the US.

In her personal life Donna was one of four Sisters Sonja Morgan, Judy Morgan and Janice (Bus) Hinkle all of whom reside in Missouri and loved her dearly, never letting distance come between them. They kept in touch over the years via many phone calls and periodic visits. Donna had a large family "back home" in Missouri consisting of a multitude of nieces and nephews, who amazingly, she was able to keep tabs on. Never one to forget an important life event, Donna had the ability to make anyone in her life feel extremely special. Friends acknowledged her attributes when she retired with toasts such as "To someone who grabs life and doesn't let go. You inspire courage and tenacity" or "A kind heart, a quick wit and a sharp mind" "Thank you for being a presence in my life". Donna made a warm and loving life here in California, valuing friendship above all else. She collected an amazing circle of friends who were more like family -- friends she could count on any time day or night and the feelings were mutual.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband Lucas. Donna's generous heart, her love of justice and her lightning wit will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.

No services will be held at this time, contributions in her name may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center.





