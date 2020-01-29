Home

Donna Catherine (Fox Long) Schuck passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT. Formerly of San Francisco and Terra Linda, CA, and Chicago, IL. Beloved mother of Donna Catherine (Yale) Kushner, Michael Xavier Long, Mary Elizabeth Long, Katherine Ann (Bill Myregaard) Long. Loving grandmother of six and great-grandmother of five. Dear sister of Jeanne Marie Fox and Charles E. Fox. Preceded in death by her parents Marie E. nee Doyle Fox and Charles E. Fox, sisters Marietta and Jamie Colette Fox, and sister-in-law Carol Ann Fox. Funeral services will be private. Please visit giffordfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020
