Donna Evelyn Shields Born June 6, 1949, passed away peacefully after a long illness on May 30, 2019 with her loving sons Erick and Danny by her side. Daughter of the late Daniel and Claire Shields; mother to Erick and Danny Bendana; grandmother to Athena; sister to Chris, Rick and the late Bob Shields; wife to the late Fred Bendana.



Donna grew up in Noe Valley of San Francisco and attended Kate Kennedy Grammar School, Saint Paul's High School, City College of San Francisco and eventually graduating from San Francisco State with a Bachelor's degree.



She worked for SF Park and Rec for over 35 years at various parks, but spent most of her time at Potrero Hill and Crocker Amazon. She enjoyed the Tiny Tot Program most, where she impacted the lives of many kids. She was also involved in the Senior Program there as well.



Donna was a huge Giants fan and attended many games together with her sister Chris. Her most memorable game was when they both sat in the rain where the Giants won the NL West.



During the 70's Donna and her sister enjoyed many adventures going to Baja where they stayed in their trailer on the beach.



Donna was a loving and caring person who touched the lives of many people, always willing to help people no matter what.



She will be missed by many, especially her two sons.



Friends may visit Tuesday, June 11th after 5:00pm and are invited to attend the Vigil Service Tuesday 7:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 10:00am at St. Paul's Church, Church and Valley Sts., SF. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery.





