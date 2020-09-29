Donna Anne Wetteland

1951-2020



Donna passed away at home, in the comfort of her family, after a brave battle with ALS. She leaves behind Patrick, her husband of nearly 49 years; her children, Michael (Mi'chelle); Timothy (Sara); Shaun; and Kelly (Bill Mason); as well as her brother, William Jr (Roxanne). Donna was preceded in death by her parents, William Sr. and Bette Kovacich, as well as her brother, Ronald. She had nine loving grandchildren: Brett and Ryan Wetteland, Becky, Katie, and Amanda Wetteland and Billy, Haylee, Taylor and Mia Mason.

Long-time residents of San Mateo, Donna's life centered around her children and grandchildren. She and Pat were active members of St. Timothy's Church and School, especially helping with parent club fund raisers and activities, as well as in the sports program as directors and coaches. Donna was also the founder and director of the St. Timothy After School Care Program. Her parish and school activities produced many life-long friends.

Upon their move to Roseville Ca., Donna and Pat devoted their lives to their grandchildren's activities. Her dedication, friendship, and wry sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Sacramento ALS Society, 5701 Sunrise Blvd.





