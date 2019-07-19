Donnell (Don) DeGraf Sept 1 1928 - July 27, 2018 It has been a year since we said goodbye to him, it has been a rough go. His wit and everlasting list of jokes are missed everyday. Donnell (Don) Rankin DeGraf was born in San Francisco to Gerald and Margaret DeGraf on September 1, 1928. The city was his play-land and along with his older brother Bill, they took full advantage of everything it had to offer.



School was never his thing, so off to the Army he went in 1948, a short stint, that took him to Japan, where he learned to jump out of airplanes and started his radio career, he announced sporting events as well as entertaining the troops. Back to the states in 1949, he landed a job in television at KSBW in Salinas, where he did everything, from one side of the camera to the other. A move to Stockton to station KTVU, where he had the top rated show for the six pm time slot in the Central Valley, it was called Super Serial and his character was Buffalo Hide.



He moved from playing the hits to selling them, first for H.R. Basford, then Columbia Records and ultimately Sony Music. A music peddler, he loved to call himself, calling on most of the local record stores. He retired from the music industry in the 80's, only to find another calling in the travel industry, the travel opportunities were really great and he and Jan enjoyed, many cruises and exotic locations. When the travel bug wore off, they spent many of their summers lounging and entertaining friends at the family cabin in Chester, CA.



A love of food, wine and entertaining was born into him, literally, his grandmother was the food editor for the SF Chronicle's cooking information page in the 1920's. He and Jan hosted many awesome parties, mostly brought on by a silly idea or event. A western BBQ, a trip to England, a cruise, even a Gilroy garlic festival theme.



Don is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Janet Lee DeGraf, children Duncan (Robbi), Jennifer (Greg), grandsons Benjamin and Daniel, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 26 to July 28, 2019