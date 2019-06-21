Dora Apsan Sorell Sep 2, 1921 - May 27, 2019 Dora's life was epic. Born in Sighet, Romania, she survived deportation to Auschwitz but lost parents, brothers, and numerous relatives. There she was tattooed with A-7603. Back in Sighet she married Tzali, her high school boyfriend and the love of her life. She became a physician and started a family in communist Romania but emigrated to be with her brothers, first to Brazil and then to New York. After a successful medical career she retired as a full professor from NY Medical College. She moved to the Bay Area to be close to her children and grandchildren, and here she dedicated herself to her second career: educating young people about the horrors of the Holocaust and the dangers of hatred and intolerance. Tens of thousands have heard speak throughout the greater Bay Area and were deeply affected by her lectures and by her memoir, Tell the Children: Letters to Miriam.

She is survived by her children, Silvia and Vali, eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Zoltan (Tzali) and son Iancu.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 28 to June 30, 2019