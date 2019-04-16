Resources More Obituaries for Doreen Carroll Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doreen Carroll

Obituary Condolences Flowers Doreen A. Carroll Born February 20th, 1963 in San Francisco, California. Died, April 13th, 2019 in Petaluma, California. At her passing, Doreen was surrounded by her three loving children, Cullen, Shannon and Michael. She is survived by her loving brother William Groswird, her loving sister Gail Desenna, and numerous adoring nieces and nephews. Living in the bay area her entire life, she was blessed to have a large group of devoted friends both in San Francisco and Petaluma. Doreen was an extremely strong and loving woman who delighted in her children's notable academic, social, and athletic successes. Doreen loved coaching CYO and High School women's basketball and attending her children's year-round sporting events as the family became a part of the makeup of the Petaluma community. She was most recently the assistant coach for the St. Vincent de Paul High School Varsity Women's Basketball team that won the NCL 2 league title, her daughter Shannon was the Head Coach. She served honorably as an officer with the San Francisco Police Department for 30 years, before her retirement in June of 2017. Doreen gave no higher priority in her life than to her duties as wife and mother. With true love she now joins in heaven her late husband Joseph who passed away on his birthday, November 30th of 2015. In recent years, despite her illness, she was delighted to travel and adventure with her children to Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Scotland, enjoy a mother-daughter birthday weekend in New York City, a fun filled week in Maui with her loving friends from Petaluma, and take a trip to New Orleans with her life-long best friend Joanie Scannell. To those lucky enough to have known her, their lives were enriched, and they will treasure her memory for the rest of their lives.

The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma, on Friday the 26th of April at 1:00 pm. The Rosary will be held the night prior at 7:00 pm at St. Vincent de Paul Church, and all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Devin Chiappari Memorial Scholarship Fund, St. Vincent de Paul High School, 849 Keokuk St. Petaluma, CA 94952.





