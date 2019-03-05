Doris Irene Baldwin Jan 8, 1928 - Feb 14, 2019 Doris Irene (Kieser) Baldwin, a true San Francisco native, passed away on Valentine's Day. Her "tribe" was with her every step of the way.

She lived 91 years full of family, the work place, outdoor adventures and overseas travel. Among her many escapades, she rode camels in Morocco, zip lined in Costa Rica, and climbed the Sydney Bridge in Australia, AND she looked great while doing it all!

For Doris, her family was paramount. She took us, and a lucky few, on her adventures through her amazing correspondence. She had such an appetite for life and she didn't mind sharing.

Doris didn't want a traditional farewell. Her five children, four grandchildren and one great grandchild will gather in Yosemite in the Fall. It was her favorite place on earth.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice By the Bay or the Yosemite Conservancy. There will never be another one like her. HAPPY TRAILS DEDE!

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary