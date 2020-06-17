Doris Battin
1927 - 2020
Doris E. Battin

Sterling, Massachusetts-On May 14, 2020, Doris E. Battin, formerly of Dublin, California, passed away peacefully at the age of 92. She was born July 29, 1927, at her family's farm in York, Wisconsin where she lived until she left to attend the Milwaukee Downer Teachers College. In 1955, Mrs. Battin earned her Master of Science in Art Education from the University of Wisconsin. She was a lifetime member of Phi Delta Kappa International.

Mrs. Battin met her husband, Bob, while she was teaching in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. They were married, and lived happily ever after.

After moving to California in 1964, Mrs. Battin accepted a teaching position with the Dublin Unified School District and enjoyed a long and fulfilling career. Her family would like to thank her many students for bringing joy to her life. She was so proud to have had the honor of being your teacher. Thank you so much.

Mrs. Battin enjoyed fashion, art, music, plays, opera and travel. In her later years, she particularly loved spending time with her great grandchildren, Nadja, Kaian, Aiden, Omar and Amir, granddaughter Riva and her daughter Tracy, all of Massachusetts. She is also survived by her niece Julie of Washington with whom she enjoyed a close relationship, her grand niece Lisa of New Mexico, and many dear friends and relatives too numerous to list here.

A memorial service is planned for a date yet to be determined. Mrs. Battin will be buried with her parents in Loyal, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
