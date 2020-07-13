Doris Fariello

Doris Dean Fariello, née Hall.

3/21/1924 - 4/12/2020

Predeceased by her son Griffin Fariello and survived by her daughter Claudia Fariello- Bolnick and her son David Fariello, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Born in Kingston, Michigan to Harry and Mable Hall. She would be the oldest of 6 children. Married Frank Fariello and was an Air Force wife for 20 years, living in 3 countries and many states. She fell in love with Italy, learning the language, collecting art, and building friendships that would last her lifetime. She was an ardent advocate of liberal causes: Native American rights, civil rights, prisoner rights, and anti-war efforts. She worked with juvenile inmates. She brought laughter, whimsy and love to all that knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store