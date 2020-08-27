Doris (Toso) Fernandes

April 14, 1919 - August 4, 2020

It is with deep sadness that her family announces the passing of Doris Isabel (Toso) Fernandes at the age of 101.



Born in Colma, California, Doris was the youngest of seven sisters from a proud Italian family. Her parents Pietro Toso and Giovanna (Nave) Toso were born in Varese Liguria, Italy. They immigrated to the U.S. in the late 1800s to raise their family and start a prosperous vegetable farming business.



One of "those beautiful Toso Girls," Doris was an energetic spirit with great purpose. She had a voracious appetite for learning, an abiding respect for education, and an enduring love for family. She graduated from Jefferson High School and Heald's Business College. With great pride and satisfaction, she worked 25 years for the San Mateo Union High School District until her retirement.



Doris met Bob Fernandes at Hoberg's Resort in the early 1940s. A handsome young Portuguese man from Honolulu, Hawaii, he swept her off her feet. They married at Holy Angels Church in Colma on February 11, 1946. A son and daughter were soon to follow. Deeply grateful for her Italian heritage, she was well-known for her homemade ravioli which she generously shared with everyone.



Doris is survived by her son Steven Fernandes, daugher-in-law Kitson, and granddaughter Cecily; and her daughter, Diana Paradise, son-in-law Charles, and grandson Nathan. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Alves Fernandes and her six older sisters: Ida Giorni (John), Mary Chelone (Kelly), Laura Calegari (Angelo), Jennie Dentone (Gene), Norma Wingard (Neil), and Palmira Profili (Lou). She leaves behind numerous loving nephews and nieces.



After her husband's death in 1985, Doris led an independent, active life with her family and friends, the family business, travel, and volunteering. She remained in her San Carlos home until the end, attended by kind, round-the-clock caregivers. Doris loved her family, cannelloni, Ferrero Rocher chocolates, and the "Men in her Life" -- SF Giants, Warriors, and 49ers. Her generosity of spirit, love, and wisdom live on in her family and friends. "I'm one lucky lady."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store