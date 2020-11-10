Doris (Brown) Fleenor



Doris Marjorie Brown Fleenor, 96, born October 23, 1923 in Pasadena, California, passed on peacefully on August 21, 2020 in Greenbrae, CA. Her parents were Ethel and Gilbert Brown and her brother, Gilbert, Jr.



She received her Bachelors Degree at University of Redlands in California and her Masters Degree in Education at Columbia University in New York. She taught at San Francisco State College in the demonstration school.



Doris married Donald Vance Fleenor, August 25, 1951 in Pasadena CA. They established their home in Mill Valley, CA, where they were members of the Mill Valley Community Church. Don and Doris divorced in 1975, and she moved to Terra Linda where she was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church.



Doris taught at Dixie School and Sun Valley School before retirement from San Rafael Elementary School District.



Doris was active in her churches and several other civic organizations including Girl Scout Leadership, Sunny Hills Children's services, and AAUW. She enjoyed square dancing, playing bridge and traveling internationally. She lived at The Tamalpias in Greenbrea for the past 20 years where she was active on several committees.



Doris is survived by her children Nayan, Douglass and his wife Cindy, and Judith, three grandchildren Janell Jackel, Diana Palmer, and Matthew Fleenor, one great-grandson and 7 nieces and nephews and their families. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law.



No service was held. Burial at the Mountain View Cemetery in Altadena, CA with her parents and other relatives.





