Doris Gelini Obituary
Doris Gelini

October 12, 1933 ~ June 1, 2019

Doris was born in Trinity, Kentucky to Graham and Alma Gilkison. She graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester, Ohio. After she visited her sister Margaret Kittilsby in San Francisco, she decided that the city was the place for her and she returned to live with her sister. She gained employment at Pacific Telephone Telegraph and Borden Foods and she worked as a Real Estate Broker for 20 years. She met her husband, Frank Gelini, at the YLI-YMI dance held at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel in May of 1953. After 65 years of marriage Doris is survived by two children: Chris (Margaret) Gelini and Cindi Delodovici; three grandchildren: Tom (Jamie), Jason (Pimmy) and Rebekah; and two great-grandchildren: Dominic and Anthony Delodovici.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 7 at 2pm at West Portal Lutheran Church, 200 Sloat Blvd, San Francisco.
Memorial gifts may be made to the () in her name.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 4, 2019
