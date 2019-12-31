|
Doris Mary Giuliotti
February 10, 1929 - December 17, 2019Doris Giuliotti passed away on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019. She is survived by her only daughter Loretta Giuliotti. Doris was born on February 10th 1929 in San Francisco, went back to Italy in 1936 with her parents that had settled in San Francisco owning a dry cleaners in the Marina district.She had attended school in Florence, Italy and returned to San Francisco in 1951, married with her husband Bruno and settled in North Beach and move to the Marina in 1970 where she remained for the duration of her life. She had a long illustrious career with Wells Fargo Bank before taking early retirement to care for her sick husband.
Doris loved people and had an engaging personality that drew people to her. She loved to cook and enjoyed good food and was a passionate lover of companion animals, being a pet guardian to various cats throughout her life and also loved to travel.
Doris took ill at the end of 2018 and had been living at Nazareth House in San Rafael.Many thanks to the numerous care providers at that facility, her companion care providers and a special thanks to Janeane Randolph of Sage Eldercare that navigated all her medical care. Special thanks also to Dr. Lester Jacobson, her physician of many years and to Dr. John Fullerton for her care in Marin county.
As per Doris Giuliotti's request funeral services were private with interment at the Italian Cemetery. Donations can be made to CPMC Foundation c/o Heart Structure Program, 2015 Sutter St., San Francisco, CA 94115 in her name.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020