Doris Katherine Guinasso
May 2, 1919 - May 19, 2020
Doris Katherine Guinasso passed peacefully of natural causes on May 19, 2020 in San Jose, California at the age of 101. Born in San Francisco on May 2, 1919 to Katherine (DeMartini) and David Guinasso, she is survived by her niece, Karol Dondero and nephews, David Guinasso, Paul, Christopher, and Robert Bull, and many great nieces and nephews.
Doris graduated from Roosevelt High School, San Francisco, and worked for her uncle at the produce market. In 1941, she entered the Sisters of the Holy Family. While serving in San Jose she taught many children catechism. She left the convent in 1976 and started a career as a bookkeeper. She volunteered at senior care homes and babysat for local families. A private internment will be held at the Italian Cemetery in Colma and a "Celebration of Life" at a later date.
Donations can be sent in her memory to Saint Vincent's Day Home, 1086 Eighth St, Oakland, CA 94607. www.svdh.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 24 to May 25, 2020.