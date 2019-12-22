|
Doris Anne Immethun
July 18, 1931 - December 18, 2019Doris Anne Immethun, 88, of Fairfax, CA passed away of natural causes in her home on December 18th. Preceded in death by her parents John and Irene Cooney and brother Jack. Doris is survived by her sister Claire Smith and her children Michael (Julie) and Karen Smith; her children Eileen and Joseph Immethun (Patricia De Nardi); her many cousins; and Gramma to Olivia and Kyle Tyrnauer, Marcus Lobstein, Olivia and Allegra De Nardi.
A native San Franciscan, Doris attended Star of the Sea Elementary and High School and graduated from SF State with a degree in education. She married Edward Immethun (deceased) in 1958 and raised Eileen and Joe in Redwood City.
Doris was extremely social and outgoing and met several times a year with her Kappa Theta sorority sisters. She was active in St. Rita's Parish and brought love and joy to those around her. Gramma Doris to many friends, she will be missed. She left this life the way we all should...celebrating with friends and family for Thanksgiving, Eileen's birthday party, and lunch at the Olympic Club last week with her sorority sisters. WAY TO GO DORIS!
A memorial mass and reception will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 11am at St. Rita's Church in Fairfax, CA. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019