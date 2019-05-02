Home

Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Funeral Center
1965 Reliez Valley Road
Lafayette, CA 94549
925-932-0900
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Memorial Cemetery Chapel
1965 Reliez Valley Rd
Lafayette, CA
View Map
Doris M. Mullin Obituary
Doris M. Mullin

September 27, 1925 – April 27, 2019

Doris Marie Mullin passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Doris was born in Zillah, WA to Frank and Mae Hickenbottom, graduated from Oakland Tech High School in 1943 and earned a BA from SF State College in 1947 and a MA in 1962. Doris was an administrator and PE instructor with the San Francisco School District for over 30 years, including positions of Assistant Principal at Lincoln High School, Dean of Girls at Galileo High School, PE Dept Head at Woodrow Wilson High School and PE instructor at Denman and Luther Burbank Junior High Schools. Doris loved to travel and visited many countries around the world with friends and also enjoyed hiking, time at her cabin in Mi Wuk, and RVing. In retirement, Doris enjoyed Rossmoor's Niner's Golf and Roadrunners RV clubs and was active with many professional groups and charity organizations. She was loved and will be missed by her family and many friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey and brothers, Harold and Kenneth Hickenbottom, and companion William Lance. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Windham, (Robert) and grandchildren, Ryan Windham (Nicole), Kristin Wall (Michael), Holly Atwood (Jeffrey) and great grandchildren, Carson, Cooper, Kate, Brynne and Zaylee. A Memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 14 at Queen of Heaven Memorial Cemetery Chapel at 11:00, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory with or Alzheimers.org

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019
