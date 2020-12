Doris Marie HagopianOctober 1, 1921 - November 10, 2020Doris Marie Hagopian passed away November 10, 2020, at the age of 99. She was born on October 1, 1921, and leaves a large loving family who miss her terribly. Doris Marie was buried in Hemet on November 23rd next to her beloved husband, Dan Hagopian, who passed away in 2006. No service was held. Please share your remembrances at: https://www.hemetvalleymortuary.com/tributes/DorisMarie-Hagopian