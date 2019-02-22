|
Doris Moen McKim
January 3, 1929 – January 13, 2019Doris Moen McKim, a resident of Castro Valley, CA, went peacefully to be with the Lord on January 13, 2019. She taught Elementary Grade School and Fine Arts (Middle and High School) in the San Leandro School District for over 60 years.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Francis Morton McKim, Jr. She is survived by her niece Pamela McKim Watson (husband Daniel).
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, of Berkeley, 2407 Dana St, Berkeley, CA 94704.
In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to Witnessing Ministries of Christ, PO Box 5516, Fresno, CA 93755.
