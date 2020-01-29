|
Doris Mary Powell
September 1, 1929 - January 24, 2020Doris Mary Olson was born in Warren Minnesota and at the age of 11 moved with her brother Ernest and family to San Francisco.
She attended Jefferson High School in Daly City and graduated in 1947.
She met her husband Edward Powell in early 1955 and they were married shortly thereafter. Doris and Ed moved to Marin County on her birthday in 1964 where they raised their three children. They remained in that home until they moved into Villa Marin in February 2013.
Doris was a dedicated mother, homemaker and wife. She was an avid gardener who loved to share her knowledge of gardening with others as they marveled during a tour of her garden. She developed an affection for "Old Fashioned Roses"and was praised in the "Marin Independent Journal" as "The Rose Lady". She frequently visited nurseries and public gardens and was always delighted when she could acquire a discarded clipping and help it take root and grow. Many times she would share a clipping with a gardening enthusiast.
Doris' favorite pastimes were to entertain friends and family. She had a gift of hospitality and could make anyone feel welcome and special. On many occasions, Doris would whip up a spectacular meal on a moments notice that could be the envy of an accomplished chef. She was also well known for her accomplished baking and her kitchen often carried the aroma of warm chocolate.
In addition to her hospitality and gardening activities, Doris was an accomplished Artist and became highly admired for her botanical watercolor paintings. Doris loved to paint landscapes, birds and flowers in watercolor, acrylics and oils. She even displayed her paintings on many occasions at various venues in the Napa Valley. She sold her artwork on many occasions but always delighted at the opportunity to gift a painting to a family member or friend.
For over 10 years, Doris was a volunteer member of the "Jolly Rogers" Auxiliary of Children's Home Society of California where she worked with a group of women to raise funds for a children "service" charity.
Doris loved to travel. She and her husband Ed have visited Hawaii numerous times. On July 23, 2005 Ed and Doris renewed their vows on their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were joined by family and a few close friends on West Beach, Oahu , Hawaii. The ceremony was performed in both English and Hawaiian. They have also traveled to Japan, Ireland, England, France, Switzerland, Italy, Canada and all over the United States.
Doris was a person of great beauty. She had a loving demeanor and infectious smile which would light up a room and made a lasting impression on all who came in contact with her.
Doris passed peacefully with her family by her side on Friday January 24 at the age of 90.
She was a loving mother and survived by her three children Stephen, Catherine and Robert.
She is also survived by her four grandchildren Matthew Childers, Robert Powell Jr., Ashleigh Childers, Stephanie Powell and her great grand child Reese Avery Childers born just one week prior to her passing. Doris was filled with joy when she saw photos of her grand son Matthew and wife Katie holding her newborn great granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at The Marin Art and Garden Center from 1:00pm — 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Salvation Army, Hospice of the Bay or the charitable institution of your choice.
Doris will be missed beyond words by her husband Ed of 65 years and her loving family..
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020