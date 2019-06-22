San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Vigil
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Doris Sichlinger Obituary
Doris Josephine Sichlinger

Passed away peacefully, June 19, 2019, at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Karl Sichlinger; loving mother of Mark and Brian Sichlinger and mother-in-law of Kimberley Sichlinger and Jenni Hamilton; dear grandmother of Derek and Jenna Sichlinger.
Friends may visit Tuesday, June 25th after 5:00pm and are invited to attend the Vigil Service Tuesday 7:00pm and the Funeral Service Wednesday 1:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019
