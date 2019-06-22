|
|
Doris Josephine SichlingerPassed away peacefully, June 19, 2019, at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Karl Sichlinger; loving mother of Mark and Brian Sichlinger and mother-in-law of Kimberley Sichlinger and Jenni Hamilton; dear grandmother of Derek and Jenna Sichlinger.
Friends may visit Tuesday, June 25th after 5:00pm and are invited to attend the Vigil Service Tuesday 7:00pm and the Funeral Service Wednesday 1:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019