Doris Sperber
Jan. 28, 1908 - May 9, 2019Sperber – Doris (Jablonsky) It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of our beloved 111-year-old mother. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 75 years, Reuben, she leaves behind her sons Stephen (Roberta), Joel (Diane), Frederick (Tina), and David (Mary) – her grandchildren Damon, Rebecca, Loren, Anna, Evan, Carly, Amelia, Lindsay – and great grandchildren Jonah, Caitlyn and Brooklyn. Bat-mitzvahed at the age of 100, she showered us with love and nurturing, serving as a model of how to live in this world honorably. She taught us to treat others with dignity and respect.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 12, 2019