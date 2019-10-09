|
Doris Archer Winters Doris Archer Winters passed away peacefully in her home on September 12, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born on June 5, 1921 to Doris and Shreve Archer in St.Paul, Minnesota. Doris served in the Womens Air Corps as a Second Lieutenant during World War II. She was stationed at Wright Field Air Base in Dayton, Ohio where she met the love of her life Russell Raymond Winters. They married in 1945 and had three children. Ray Winters passed away in July, 2003.
In 1953 the family moved from St. Paul to Hillsborough, California where Doris lived throughout the remainder of her life. She was a devoted Mother, passionate about her family, and had many friends. Doris was an avid tennis player, golfer and gardner. She was an active member of the Hillsborough Garden Club, the Burlingame Country Club, Cyprus Point Club, and El Dorado Country Club. Doris loved animals and was a generous supporter of The Humane Society and the SPCA. She also made significant contributions to NatureBridge, an Environmental Education non-profit organization.
Doris is survived by her three loving children, Russell, Jr., Ivy and George, and two grandchildren, Leslie and McLaren Wenzell.
Donations may be made in Doris's name to The Humane Society, SPCA and NatureBridge.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019