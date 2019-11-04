|
|
Dorothee Eisler
Nov, 12, 1922 - Oct 31, 2019Dorothee Eisler was born on November 12, 1922 on her mother's kitchen table in Breslau, Germany. She was an active young girl, always climbing and running around with an affinity for gymnastics. At the age of 16 she and her family (parents Martin & Erna Lowenson and Sister:Eva) fled Nazi Germany on a ship that sailed through the Panama Canal all the way to Oregon. They all finally made their way to San Francisco where she met and married her late husband Paul Eisler. The two settled in the Richmond District of San Francisco where they started their family and had two daughters; Barbara and Lori. After Paul's death Dorothee moved to San Mateo, CA where she lived the past 20 years. Dorothee led quite a full life and could only be found sitting down if it meant she was lying in the sun. Otherwise, she spent her time on the tennis courts, the pool, skiing Squaw Valley, gardening, Israeli folk dancing or hiking in the mountains. After her daughters were out of the house Dorothee went back to school and received a Medical Assistant degree and first spent time volunteering at the Woman's Needs Center on Haight St. then at the Breast Health Center @ CPMC for 15 yrs. She was a health nut and was known by her first name at her local health food store where she spent hours exploring the vitamin and supplement aisle. She will be remembered most by all who knew her as a zestful, independent, strong willed woman; a true survivor who held on to as much of her independence as she could up until the last few days of her life. Sadly, we said goodbye to our matriarch just two weeks shy of her 97th birthday. Dorothee is survived by her Daughter Lori, her grandchildren, Samantha, Jeremy and Reed, and her great-granddaughter, Naia. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, 11/8/19 @ 11:00 a.m. at Temple Emanuel on Lake and Arguello streets in San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019