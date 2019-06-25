Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Barnhouse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Barnhouse

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dorothy Barnhouse September 19, 1932 - June 23, 2019 Dorothy Grace Barnhouse passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at the age of 86.



Dorothy was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1932 to Donald and Ruth Barnhouse. She was raised in Doylestown, where she lived on a farm with her three siblings. Her father was a prominent Presbyterian minister and the family spent much time traveling the world through connection with his work.



Her parents prioritized academics, and Dorothy traveled to various academic institutions to receive her education, including in Canada, France and Cuba. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics from Harvard University, as well as additional degrees in Voice and Vocal Pedagogy, Musikhochschule, Berlin; Masters of Education, Harvard University; and Masters of Music Theory, SFSU.



In her twenties Dorothy got married and moved to Germany, where she had twins: Stefan and Kirsten. When they were six, Dorothy moved with them to Boston, and they relocated again when they were 12 to San Francisco — where Dorothy and Stefan have since called home.



Dorothy was a world traveler who loved experiencing different cultures. Over her life, Dorothy traveled or lived in Antarctica, Africa, many places in Europe, and Nicuaraga. Dorothy spoke four languages fluently: English, Spanish, German, and French, and she also studied Russian. She spent time in her life in all five of these countries, and spent time in California teaching English to Spanish speaking residents.



Dorothy's passion in life was music and singing. She sang professionally as a mezzo-soprano soloist before becoming a voice teacher for the majority of her life. Dorothy spent ten years in Nicuaraga, where she founded Musica en los Barrios in 1993, a program to bring music and instruments to the children of the barrios. The program continues to this day and has sparked underprivileged children's interest in music for decades. Since returning to San Francisco in the mid 90s, Dorothy has been very involved with the Community Music Center, teaching voice as a member of their faculty. Throughout her life, she remained connected with many of her closest friends through the mutual love of music.



She is predeceased by her brother David and sister Ruth. She is survived by her brother Donald Barnhouse, son, Stefan Wever, daughter, Kirsten Wever, and granddaughter, Megan Wever.



A celebration of life will be hosted in San Francisco for friends, family, students, and colleagues.

