Dorothy Busalacchi
1932-2020
Dorothy Busalacchi, of San Francisco, passed away on October 26, 2020 in Daly City at the age of 88.
Dorothy was born July 15, 1932 in Daly City to Peter and Christina Langensand. In her childhood, Dorothy was an accomplished dancer. Dorothy graduated from Presentation High School and worked at Borden's Dairy, where she met her husband Frank Busalacchi.They were married at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on September 26,1953.
Dorothy worked for Borden's Dairy, Sunblest Foods and finished her working career as a Cook-Manager for the SFUSD. In her free time she enjoyed being a volunteer at the front desk at Seton Hospital. Dorothy was a member of the YLI. She loved to attend meetings at the Masonic Lodge and play bingo. She loved music, traveling, shopping, family gatherings and especially dancing at any opportunity. Dorothy was always happy and brought joy to all she met. Her greatest pleasure was her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Busalacchi, her parents and siblings. Dorothy is survived by her sons Philip (Michele), Peter (Libia) and Mario (Mary). She was loving Nani to grandchildren Frank (Mayra), Cristina (Anthony), Dominic (Katie), Rossana (Joe), Mario (Chelsy), Gina (Jarrod) and Vincent (Alexa) and six great-grandchildren. A private mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.