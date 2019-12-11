|
|
Dorothy GudrunCartwright
February 10, 1930 – December 5, 2019On December 5th, 2019 Dorothy "Dottie" Cartwright passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the age of 89 in Roseville Ca. A resident of Granite Bay, she is survived by her daughter Caroline Cartwright and son Robert E. Cartwright, Jr., and his wife Lois, and her grandchildren Robert E. Cartwright III, Kimberly Long and Christopher Long and many nieces and nephews.
Born Dorothy Gudrun Christopherson, one of nine siblings, she was married to prominent San Francisco attorney Robert E. Cartwright, Sr., who predeceased her in 1988. She was a talented artist, singer, actress, and writer and was a well-known personality in Hillsborough where she resided for forty five years. She hosted many charitable and political fundraisers at her beautiful Hillsborough home "Villa des Arbes" as well as many parties for family and friends. She also served as the Vice Consul of Iceland and entertained the president of Iceland and other dignitaries.
She will be remembered for her generosity, her brilliance, talent, and zest for life. She was always the life of any party and will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. More information about Dottie can be viewed here: www.crosby-ngray.com
Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00pm and a funeral service at 4:00pm at Crosby-N. Gray & Co., 2 Park Road, Burlingame, CA.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Arthritis National Research Foundation https://curearthritis.org/general-tribute-donation/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019