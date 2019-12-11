San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Crosby N. Gray & Co.
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Crosby N. Gray & Co.
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Cartwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Cartwright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Cartwright Obituary
Dorothy GudrunCartwright

February 10, 1930 – December 5, 2019

On December 5th, 2019 Dorothy "Dottie" Cartwright passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the age of 89 in Roseville Ca. A resident of Granite Bay, she is survived by her daughter Caroline Cartwright and son Robert E. Cartwright, Jr., and his wife Lois, and her grandchildren Robert E. Cartwright III, Kimberly Long and Christopher Long and many nieces and nephews.
Born Dorothy Gudrun Christopherson, one of nine siblings, she was married to prominent San Francisco attorney Robert E. Cartwright, Sr., who predeceased her in 1988. She was a talented artist, singer, actress, and writer and was a well-known personality in Hillsborough where she resided for forty five years. She hosted many charitable and political fundraisers at her beautiful Hillsborough home "Villa des Arbes" as well as many parties for family and friends. She also served as the Vice Consul of Iceland and entertained the president of Iceland and other dignitaries.
She will be remembered for her generosity, her brilliance, talent, and zest for life. She was always the life of any party and will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. More information about Dottie can be viewed here: www.crosby-ngray.com
Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00pm and a funeral service at 4:00pm at Crosby-N. Gray & Co., 2 Park Road, Burlingame, CA.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Arthritis National Research Foundation https://curearthritis.org/general-tribute-donation/



logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
Download Now