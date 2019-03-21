Dorothy Ching Hatley March 25,1930- May 5, 2012 Dorothy was so many things to those who loved her. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, a pharmacist, then businesswoman, a world traveler, someone who inspired all who knew her. She was born to Robert Y.K. Ching and Elsie Hee Ching in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was the eldest of five, followed by Laura, Sam, Patricia and Bernard. Graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, 1948, then USC, 1952. A pharmacist for Kaiser Permanente in Honolulu first, and then in Los Angeles at Kaiser on Sunset Blvd. for almost 30 years, before deciding to pursue business in San Francisco. She built, owned and operated the Burger King franchise at the cable car turnaround at Market and Powell for over 30 years. She was also owner of the Hatley Martin Art Gallery in San Francisco and publisher of VOX, a contemporary art and culture magazine, as well as a smart real estate investor.

She left behind husband, Leonard, married for 52 years, sons Paul (Theresa), James, and daughter, Mary Meyer; also grandsons, Christopher, Julien and Joseph; granddaughters, Amanda, Christina, Allison, Abigail, Melissa, Leah, Leslie, and Juliet, and 21 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Wong, brother-in-law, Lester Wong, brother Bernard Ching, sister-in-law, Elaine Ching, and sister-in-law, Joan Hatley Lawrence.

Her final resting place is Christ the Light Cathedral, Oakland, California. She is gone, but will never be forgotten. She was the heart of her family. She was a model of faith, integrity, generosity, loyalty, honesty, hard work, determination, humility, sacrifice and perseverance. Our hearts remain broken.

Until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2019