It is with great sadness that our Mother, Dorothy (aka Perky) passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was born in New York and came to California with her parents (William and Cornelia Perkins, deceased) and sister (Janet Maas, deceased) when she was around 11 years of age. She met the love of her life, George Hillman (deceased), they married in 1941, and eventually settled in Colma CA in 1950, in the house in which Mother was still living (at 98+ years of age!). She continued to be an integral part of the Town of Colma for many years, was one of the founders of the Colma Historical Association and was a world-wide traveler for many years, visiting every continent (except Antarctica). George and Dorothy had 3 children: daughter Joan Owen (Jeoffrey-deceased), son Richard-deceased (partner Gil); daughter Lynn Pellicciarini (Rich). Also surviving her are grandchildren Todd (Sonun), Mark (Linh), Kimberly, Doug and Devonne and great-grandchildren Joshua, Ross, Gabby, Sophia and Zoe. Dorothy also leaves behind her niece Carol and nephews Bill, Steven and Gregory. And the Beckman family, whose Matriarch, Betttijean, was Mother's best friend from school days and whose family always included Mother as one of their own. She was a loving and giving person, beloved by so many and will be missed so much.
There will be no services, in honor of her wishes. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please consider The Colma Historical Association, 1500 Hillside Blvd. Colma CA 94014.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020
