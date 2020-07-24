Dorothy (Stearns) Hurley
September 5, 1922 - July 20, 2020
Mary Dorothy Hurley passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Vincent Patrick Hurley, her parents, Stanley and Grace Stearns, her siblings George Stearns (Beth), Martha Heitkamp, her granddaughter Theresa Hurley and her son-in-law Darrel Glenn.
Dorothy was the loving mother of nine children: Cathy Hensley (Tom), Vince Hurley (Kathy), George Hurley (Susan), Peggy Zappelli (Al), Jim Hurley, Mary Glenn (Darrel), Anne Cashman (Jim), Robert Hurley (Jan), Greg Hurley (Julie). She was a beloved Oma to thirty-six grandchildren and their partners, thirty-six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She loved having a large family and every one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and rarely missed a birthday, anniversary, special occasion, holiday, or other event.
Dorothy was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Los Angeles, and her father's entrepreneurial spirit soon took her to San Diego, San Francisco, various Southern California towns, Balboa Island then back and forth between San Francisco and Southern California. She graduated from Los Angeles High School. At nineteen she struck out on her own and chose San Francisco to make her home. She took a job with Fireman's Fund Insurance and lived in a woman only boarding house, which was common then.
Dorothy met her husband Vincent during the war years and married on August 31, 1946 at St. James Church in San Francisco. A reception followed at the home of her Aunt Claire and Dr. Tony Diepenbrock. Dorothy and Vince settled in San Mateo where they raised their children. They were active members of St. Gregory's Parish and School. She took on many volunteer roles including President of the Woman's Club and was a member of various school committees. In her later years, Dorothy enjoyed being a docent at Filoli.
In retirement, she and Vincent relocated to Roseville and continued to spend time at their home in Aptos while also enjoying her travel. Dorothy loved the beach at Rio Del Mar and their long walks on the beach together, and equally enjoyed walking onto air planes for their international travel together.
Dorothy was a deeply faithful person who loved to pray using her rosary beads. She had a list in her mind of those who needed her prayers and she included them in her daily devotions. If the need was great, she would be off to morning mass at the break of day. Her late-term caregivers were always amazed at how often she would call upon God to bless their assistance.
The family is very grateful to all of the caregivers and hospice nurses who cared for their mom in the last years of her life.
Please celebrate Dorothy's life with joy and kindness to others as she did every day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose, 43326 Mission Boulevard Fremont, CA 94539 or to a charity of your choice
.