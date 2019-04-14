Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Anderson Moose Lodge
1597 South Street
Anderson, CA
Dorothy (Dottie) Lachler

10/19/1931 - 4/5/2019

Dottie Lachler, longtime resident of Anderson, CA passed away peacefully in the early morning of Friday, April 5, 2019. Dottie joins her loving husband Charles, two sons Michael Shannon and Francis Lachler. Her beloved parents William and Mary Stockinger, and her siblings Bill Stockinger, Mary Stockinger Workover, and Kenny Stockinger. Dottie is survived by her children Wally Baldwin, Steve Baldwin (Terre), Charles Lachler, and Leslie Lachler. Loving Grandmother to Dandylyon Darr (Kevin), Everett Shannon, Janelle Baldwin, Matt Baldwin (Christina), Lindsay Baldwin, Vince Baldwin, Brooke Baldwin, Jeffery Skaggs, Ashley Silva (Dustin), Bradley Skaggs, and Carlie Lachler. Loving Great Grandmother to Dean Baldwin, Elizabeth Baldwin, and Maximus Silva.

Dottie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind a lifetime of beautiful memories.

Celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm, Anderson Moose Lodge, 1597 South Street Anderson, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019
