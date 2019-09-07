|
Dorothy LarramendyDorothy Larramendy, whose life is characterized by both the graciousness of her southern roots and her generously loving spirit, died peacefully on July 2 at 94. Known to all as Dottie, she was the third of four children of Claude and Bertha Shelley of Damascus, Virginia. At the end of WWII, she boldly set out solo by train across the country. Dottie found her heart in San Francisco. It was there that she met Donald Larramendy. Their love-at-first-sight relationship lasted decades until his death in 2000. Her beautifully appointed homes in St. Francis Wood in SF, and later, Baywood in San Mateo, were welcoming centers for a boisterous family and abundant friends. Always a source of wisdom, laughter and love, Dottie enjoyed an active social life with Don. Their retirement years were spent happily in Sonoma.
Dottie is survived by her children Donald Jr. (Sue), Kate (Roger Wright), James (Laurie Uehara), Sue (Matthew Young); grandchildren Nikki (Cesar), Tyler; great-grandchildren Dominic, Nate, Aiden and brother Robert Shelley of Florida.
Funeral Mass celebration on September 25 at 12 noon, St. Francis Solano Church, 469 Third St., Sonoma. Donations to
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019