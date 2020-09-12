Dorothy Reese LevyAugust 27, 1931 - September 6, 2020Mother Dorothy Reese Levy, was born August 27, 1931 in Conroe, TX to parents Etta Bosman and Jimmie Reese. She spent her childhood in Amarillo, TX, graduated from Carver High in 1950 and it was there working at a local record store that she met Kirby Levy. They married in 1951 and moved to SF in 1953. In 1961 they bought a home in Daly City, CA. Their union produced 5 children, Craig Anthony, Michael Lawrence, Douglas Earl, Carol Etta and David Wayne. Dorothy achieved both a BA and Masters at SF State University. She was a teacher in San Mateo County for 29 years retiring in 1998. She was avid and active in her church Emanuel Church of God & Christ in SF. She passed on September 6, 2020. A private service will be held for close family and friends.