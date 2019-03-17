|
Dorothy Mae Walker
May 18, 1936 - Dec 17, 2018On 17 Dec 2018 Dorothy Mae Walker passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at the age of 82. A memorial service will be held at 10AM on Friday 12 April 2019 at the San Francisco Columbarium and Funeral Home at 1 Loraine Court, San Francisco 94118. Donations can be made in her memory to: The Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired (EIN 9401415317); The Salvation Army (EIN 58-0660607); La Casa De Las Madres (EIN 94-2330864).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019