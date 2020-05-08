Dorothy Musgrave
Dorothy MusgraveDorothy Gail (Tiano) Musgrave of San Francisco Ca left this world on 4/ 16 /2020 in Sunnyvale Ca. At the age of 76
Daughter of the late John and Dolores Tiano.
Dorothy was a graduate of Mission high school San Francisco Class of 1961.
Married to high school sweetheart
Robert Musgrave.
Dorothy had a pure heart of gold and she loved her family deeply.
She was a sweet kind and loving person who's smile and laughter would light up a room.
Dorothy loved music, Cooking, Singing and traveling.
A mother figure to so many that needed a hot meal or a safe place to stay, never turning anyone away.
Dorothy is survived by her brother Armand Tiano, her 2 loving sons Robert and William, their wives Rosa and Kathleen, Grandchildren Danny, Bobby, Scarlett, Milena, Justice, Nick and great grandchildren, Daniel, Diamond and Emily.
She will be missed by so many.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 8 to May 16, 2020.
