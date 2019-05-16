Dorothy Roberta Dalton Riemers Dorothy Roberta Riemers passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019, at her home in Rohnert Park, CA. She was born and raised in San Francisco, CA to Aloysius "Al" Gerald James Dalton and Florence Catherine Horan Dalton. Dorothy attended St. James Girls School and graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy. She worked as a secretary for the Port of San Francisco for 40 years which she loved, before retiring to Rohnert Park, CA in 1996. She was happily married to James Edward Riemers for 10 years before his passing in 1980. Dorothy is also preceded in death by her brother Johnny Dalton, and her sisters Geraldine Fregoso and Imeldine Blair. She is survived by her very loving brother and his wife, William "Billy" and Sandy Dalton, her sisters, Marianne Barlow, Marjorie Hoblit, her stepson James "Pat" Riemers, his wife Marcie, and their son James Patrick Riemers, Jr. Dorothy is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and their families, including her very special niece Paula Dalton, whom she adored and went on many vacations with. She was the dear friend of Cathy Albini, who she has known since first grade. Also survived by her friends Kathy Luhman and Shirley Clot.

A very special thank you Janet Phillips, her devoted care giver and friend.

Dorothy will be truly missed, her smile, laugh, sense of humor, and her love for playing cards.

Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Hospice, 439 College Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401. Entombment: Olivet Memorial Park, Colma.





