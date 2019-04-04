Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Roberts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dorothy L. Roberts May 21 1932 - Feb 2 2019 Our lovely and loving Dorothy (aka Dottie and Dee) Roberts passed away on February 2nd after a five week struggle with Pancreatic Cancer surrounded by family and close friends. A resident of Marin County for 60 years, she lived in Corte Madera for over 20 years and in San Rafael since 1981. Always a loving and supportive mother she is survived by her children, Brad Belden (Suzanne), Chris Belden (Paula), and Brenda Belden and was a proud grandma to Chelsea Belden, Cassie Belden, William Belden Brown, Pete Giannopoulos (Celma), and Rachel Bath (Jon) (great grandson Benjamin Bath). She was the loving and devoted wife to Roger Roberts who she married in 1982 at the Haas Lilienthal House in San Francisco.



Dorothy was born in Oakland, California on May 21, 1932 and raised in Fresno by her adoptive parents, Vern and Lila Doddington. Growing up in Fresno, she spent idyllic summers at Shaver Lake where she learned to walk, swim and camped out with friends and family. Shaver Lake became her touchstone place and her Shangri-La for the rest of her life.



While living in Marin, in addition to raising a family, she worked for many years as a Teacher's Aide and as part of the Administrative Staff at San Rafael High School, volunteered at Kaiser Hospital for 20 years, and established a small Import business in 1984 selling hand crafted Animal Pins, Badges, and Animal boxes, and Coffee all from Jamaica; she marketed across the country primarily to Zoos, Aquariums and various upscale markets.



She will be remembered as being a supportive, empathetic, and thoughtful person by everyone she met. She was non-judgmental, a good listener and had a welcoming openness that caused immediate trust with whomever she was with; people, even strangers, simply opened up to her. By nature, she was affectionate, upbeat, and fun to be with. Those qualities helped her develop long lasting friendships as well. Family and friends could count on her loyalty through thick and thin. If that is not enough to remember her by, she was also a very creative quilter and was awarded with many ribbons at the Marin County Fair over the years. Family members and friends received quilts and quilted wall hangings. Newborns of countless friends and family all received baby quilts. Dorothy also made several wedding dresses for friends and family members.



Dorothy was an avid gardener despite depredations by squirrels and deer, a lifetime reader, especially good mysteries, and a regular supplier of Mango Chutney and various jellies, including Shaver Lake elderberry.



She will be remembered by all whose lives she touched in so many ways during her life.



A Celebration of her Life and Memorial is on Saturday, April 27 at the Corte Madera Community Center: 498 Tamalpais Drive, Corte Madera, between 2PM and 6PM. Please RSVP to let us know in advance if you plan to attend - Tel: (415) 457-7450 or [email protected]



In place of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the National Wildlife Federation or the National Parks Conservation Association.

