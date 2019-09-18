|
|
Sister Dorothy Simpson, SNJM
February 18, 1930 - September 15, 2019In the mid-afternoon of September 15, 2019 Sister Dorothy Simpson (Sister M. Catherine Regina) entered quietly into heaven. She was 89 and celebrated 69 years of profession as a Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary.
Sister Dorothy spent 20 years as an elementary educator at Saint Joseph (San Francisco), Saint Monica (San Francisco), Saint Gerard Majella (Los Angeles), Saint Anselm (San Anselmo), Saint Ignatius (Sacramento), Ramona Junior School (Alhambra), and All Souls (Alhambra). From elementary education she then taught theology and religious studies courses at Holy Names University (Oakland) for 11 years. She found a home for her passion and love of sharing scripture, spirituality and faith in parish ministry. Ministering in adult spirituality and RCIA at Corpus Christi (Piedmont), Our Lady of Grace (Encino), Saint Joseph (Hawthorne) and Saint Michael (Los Angeles) gave Sister Dorothy much joy and life.
We remember Sister Dorothy's love of her family, her warm smile, her ability to be very present to another, her life as a community woman, and her devotion to Mary.
She is survived by her nieces, Karen Simpson and Cathy Simpson and remembered by the Sisters and Affiliates of the Sisters of the Holy Names.
We will celebrate Sister Dorothy's Mass of Resurrection on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Holy Spirit Chapel, Campbell, California. Her burial will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:15 am 2019 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward, California.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names, P.O. Box 907, Los Gatos, CA 95031 or on-line at www.snjmca.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019