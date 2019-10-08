|
Dorothy "Dora" VaracchiReunited with her family in heaven on October 2, 2019 at the age of 96. A native San Franciscan, she graduated from Commerce High School and was a long time member of ICF Branch 38. She was the daughter of the late Federico Varacchi and Carmelina Agosti. A loving sister to the late Norma Tealdi, Charlotte "Lottie" Peradotto, and her brothers-in-law the late Ernest Tealdi and Guido Peradotto. Devoted aunt to Judy Fontana, Fredd Tealdi, Scott Peradotto, Kris Peradotto and many great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on October 15, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Peter and Paul Church, 666 Filbert St., San Francisco, CA. Donations in Dora's memory can be made to St. Peter and Paul Church or Sutter Health Hospice, San Francisco. We will have a private burial to lay both Dora and her sister Lottie to rest together in the Italian Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019