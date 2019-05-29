Home

January 10, 1923 - May 20, 2019

Loving wife of David Wexler passed away peacefully at age 96 on May 20 in San Mateo. Dorothy was born on January 10, 1923.
Dorothy was the caring mother of Richard Wexler and Sallye Errecart. She was also the loving grandmother to Danny and Scott Errecart as well as Kevin and Kristina Wexler.
Growing up in SF California, Dorothy was the sister of predeceased Harry, Beverly, Marilyn, and Phyllis. She was a homemaker until her children left home. After that time, she assisted her husband Dave in his law practice for over 20 years. Dorothy and Dave were also founding members of Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.
Dorothy cherished her family time including all the time they spent in Lake Tahoe, watching football every Sunday, and listening to Barbra Streisand.
Services were held at Peninsula Temple Sholom on Thursday, May 23. Please direct any donations to Peninsula Temple Sholom or Sutter Care at Home – San Mateo (Hospice)

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019
