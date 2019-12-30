|
|
Franklin Douglas Fuller
November 3, 1962 - December 17, 2019Twenty-First Century Renaissance Man
Franklin Douglas Fuller, 57, left us on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, with his wife Candace by his side. He was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor in June and lived as grandly as he could in the last six months of his life, making sure to #enjoyeveryday. The son of Olene Land Fuller and Jerry Fuller, he was Texan born and bred, and grew up in Dickinson, a little town between Houston and Galveston. In high school, he sang in the a cappella choir, acted onstage in plays such as 'Royal Gambit' as Henry the Eighth of course, and won state championships for his debate team. He attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, and received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. This was followed by a Master's in Hotel Administration at Cornell. There, he was inspired to turn his back on the Ritz-Carlton set, and instead help those who needed shelter most of all, and moved with his boyfriend to California to work in the low-income housing industry for a decade.
In 1997, Doug attended the Burning Man event for the first time. That experience connected him to a whole new world of kindred souls -- an eclectic collection of the mad ones that Kerouac sought after just as vigorously. Soon, he started to date women he met in the scene. It didn't take long before he crossed paths with Candace Locklear, who was immediately taken by his familiar drawl, Gatsby-esque linen pants and pencil thin mustache at the private screening of a documentary about Chicken John's punk rock Circus Redickuless adventures at the ATA Theater in the Mission. They started dating and walked down the aisle two years later, at a now-legendary wedding rave on the shores of a defunct nunnery in Tiburon.
In 2003, Candace gave birth to their daughter Clara Mae Locklear Fuller. Around the same time, Doug switched careers and became a realtor in Montclair, quickly establishing himself in this hyper-competitive scene as a top producer and whose last gig was with Highland Partners in Piedmont. He was the opposite of the typically smarmy, scheming agent and found great satisfaction by helping people find their dream homes, and they knew it. He was named Best Real Estate Agent by Oakland Magazine repeatedly, and enjoyed a business built mostly from referrals.
Doug had various personas and interests and was at the center of many communities. Over the past 25 years, you might see Doug agitating politicians with ACT UP in Los Angeles, or DJing an underground rave in a SoMa warehouse, brewing a spicy Christmas beer, quilting and cross-stitching at home with Clara, barbecuing zesty ribs, square dancing by Lake Merritt, or even performing as an adult clown. In fact, he became an internet sensation in the late 90's with his performance art character called Ouchy the Clown.
He was widely known as a loquacious man with a booming laugh who opened many conversations with a bad joke, but also as a kind and generous spirit who dressed to the nines for every occasion.
Doug was a devoted father to Clara and a very loving husband to Candace, who both survive him along with his father Jerry and brother Deron. The impact he made on others was profound, and he will be missed by the deep and wide community of friends who loved him so dearly.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019