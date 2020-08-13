Douglas Stanley Bishop
August 1, 1929 - August 6, 2020
Doug Bishop passed peacefully from our lives on Wednesday August 6th 2020. Doug Bishop was a native of San Francisco, residing since 1957 in South San Francisco, Ca. Doug was married over fifty years to his soulmate, Vivian Marie Bishop (1931-2002). Doug and Vivian were inseparable. Doug was a good provider for his family.and caring Dad to his three children: Laurence Bishop, Mack Bishop and Janeen Bishop Graham. Doug was blessed with six grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Doug was a devout member of St.Veronica's parish and a long-term SFO Travelers Aid volunteer.
Doug Bishop grew up during depression era San Francisco. His youth included walking the Golden Gate Bridge during Opening Day and riding the Bay Bridge lower deck streetcar to the Worlds Fair on Treasure Island. The dunes were his playground and surf fishing for striped bass his adolescent passion. An avid fisherman since his youth, Doug never ceased his passion for fishing. USN Seaman Doug Bishop was assigned to USS T.Nickle, home port Treasure Island during the 1950s. A union man in union town San Francisco, Doug was a witness and active member. Doug began sailing and racing in San Francisco during the sixties, becoming the commodore of Oyster Point YC and actively sailing his sloop for decades. Doug was peaceful in later years with family, bonsai gardening, volunteering and salmon slaying.
Stories and pictures of Doug's long and fruitful life may be viewed online: bgaconsulting.com/Wordpress
Services and honors was observed among family at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, California on August 11, 2020.