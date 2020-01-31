|
|
Douglas L. Burrill
August 16, 1944 - January 16, 2020Doug Burrill died peacefully at home in San Francisco, of pancreatic cancer, with his immediate family present. Doug was born in Boston, MA. He was adopted by Cecil and Virginia Burrill and grew up, along with his older sister, Judy, in Chappaqua, NY. He graduated from Horace Greeley High School in 1962. He attended Cornell University, where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and graduated with a BA in Economics in 1967. He then moved to Seattle, to attend his parents' alma mater, the University of Washington, earning an MBA in 1969. That fall, he moved to San Francisco and began his career with Chevron Shipping Company. Nearly a decade later, he reunited with his college sweetheart, Nancy Mulford, and they married in June 1979. Doug was a 50-year resident of San Francisco's Telegraph Hill, Marina, and Richmond districts, where he and Nancy raised their daughters, Cecily and Julie.
After 30 years at Chevron, Doug retired and volunteered with several local organizations, including the Point Bonita Lighthouse in the Marin Headlands, Friends of the San Francisco Maritime Museum Library, and the California Academy of Sciences. He and Nancy enjoyed traveling, particularly to national parks. Doug was a lifelong sports fan, relishing "the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat," from local high schools to the Giants and 49ers. He was a history buff, a philatelist, a numismatist, and a cartophile. He possessed a wry and generous wit, and he was a fount of esoteric trivia. He was also a much-loved husband, father, uncle, godfather, and friend.
Doug was predeceased by his parents and sister. He is survived by his wife and daughters, as well as several generations of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial gathering will be held at the Olympic Club (524 Post Street) at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16. Interment will be private. Donations in Doug's memory may be made to the California Academy of Sciences or Planned Parenthood.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020