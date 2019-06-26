|
|
Douglas C. Cano, Sr.Douglas C. Cano (Buzz) passed peacefully in his sleep on June 20, 2019.
Buzz was born on Valley Street, San Francisco On May 29, 1933. He is survived by his beloved wife Maureen Cano, sister Carol O'Donnell (John), his sons' Douglas Cano, Jr. and Gregory Cano (Ruth) and daughter Deb Cano (Aldo) and grand children Theresa Cano, Andrew Cano, Amy Cano, Raymond Smurthwaite and great grandson Lou Vega. He is preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Theresa and his sister Leslie De Leon and grandson Dominic Smurthwaite. Buzz attended Mission High School. He worked in the seafood business at California Shellfish until 1991. To all who knew Buzz none can forget his love for family, generosity, sense of humor, love for hunting and fishing especially fishing off the houseboat on Lake Shasta.
There will be a celebration of life service August 13, 2019 at 10:00 am, located at the South San Francisco Elks Lodge 920 Stonegate Drive, SSF.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019