Douglas Lew

April 24, 1949 - November 8, 2020

Douglas was born on April 24,1949 to Bernice (née Eng) and Jimmy Lew at San Francisco Chinese Hospital.

He is survived by his remaining siblings Laraine, Norman and Matthew. Brothers Calvin and Melvin predeceased him. Doug was loved by all family members especially his nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. He enjoyed traveling with his parents, siblings and their families seeing Alaska, Mexico, Hawaii, China, Hong Kong, England and he visited New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago, etc. He retired after many years working at the San Francisco Water Department. Doug loved wearing his 49ers and Giants jerseys and watching old cowboy movies 1930-1960. He will be missed, especially his chuckles, smiles and laughter but fond memories will remain in our hearts. Happy trails to you, Uncle Doug! We love you.



Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services were private. Interred at Hoy Sun Memorial Cemetery, Colma. A celebration of Doug's life post pandemic.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store