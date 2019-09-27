|
|
Douglas John MacLeanDouglas John MacLean, my brother, was a very kind, thoughtful, smart and generous person. He has been my best friend for more than 30 years. He has never forgotten my birthday or any holiday. We have always talked at least once a week. Together we have been through many emotional issues - including a difficult adolescence but wonderful childhood, marriage and divorce and adapting to living alone. Throughout all of these times he had good advice, consolation and support. Without him I would not have had a career, which I cherished.
He did not have the benefits of a loving adolescence. He was put in a boarding school that also was home to adolescents too young for prison (at that time). He did not have advantages that enabled him to express himself well, so he was always very shy and quiet. Also he never learned to ask for things that were important to himself or to present himself with the confidence that beloved children do. Those who knew him, knew that his gruffness persona was a fake and that he was inside a wonderful, caring, loving person.
He had dyslexia, which was unknown when he was growing up. He was berated by his mother for not trying hard enough to learn to read. Despite this handicap he taught himself electronics, woodworking, construction and many things related. He was drafted into the Vietnam War and experienced terror and horror that he never got over. No-one acknowledged PTSD at that time.
He was released from service in San Francisco and immediately loved being in San Francisco. At that time it was relatively small and quiet. He worked first as a warehouse manager, then for Hornblower Yachts setting up the communications between ships. Hornblower was the biggest local fleet at the time and his job required that he crawl through them to wire them. He moved on to wire Visa and eventually AAA - settling up sites all over the country. For a hobby he reconstructed two San Francisco buildings with his own hands - one four stories, the other three stories. In his spare time he created artwork in metal and wood.
During all those work experiences he made friends that he still has today. People have called that he knew from all times of his life, expressing their sorrow at his passing. Saying that whenever they were in town they would stop by to visit him, and when they were not in town, always call him for advice.
Doug was sick for about 2 months before he was hospitalized at Kaiser Hospital in South San Francisco in mid-June due to kidney and liver failure. The next two months he alternated between the hospital, home and dialysis in hopes that treatments would restore their function. Unfortunately they did not.
Doug was predeceased by his parents. He leaves behind a sister, brother, 7 nieces and nephews and many friends. There will be a Celebration of Life after the New Year. Friends who might like to attend are asked to email the family at [email protected] for further details.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019