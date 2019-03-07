Home

Douglas Vincent Martino

October 17, 1948 - March 22, 2016

With your passing, your uniqueness as a loving human being can never be replaced and the empty space you left behind can never be filled. Though we have many wonderful memories that give us much comfort and laughter, life without you is forever incomplete. Until we meet again, you will live always in our hearts, in our thoughts, and in our prayers. From your loving wife, Joanie and the many family members and friends who also love you.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019
