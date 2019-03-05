Resources More Obituaries for Douglas Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers Douglas Powell Williams January 16, 1962 - February 14, 2019

Doug passed away suddenly from a car accident in Mexico, in the early hours of Valentine's Day, after having just memorialized his niece Annie at his beloved hometown, Los Barriles, MX. Doug was born in San Francisco at Letterman Hospital in 1962; he was the second son of John Cordell Williams and Patricia O'Connell Williams, and a fourth generation San Franciscan.



Doug attended Kittredge School and Marin Academy, and then graduated from the Eller School of Management at the University of Arizona. Following his graduation, Douglas pursued an exciting and successful career of International Modeling, in Paris, France. His career in modeling allowed him to travel throughout Europe and he found many friends along the way, all of which he kept very close and whom remained in his heart for the rest of his life. To his friends and family, Doug was a larger than life individual/character, whether you met him at his very best or worst, you always knew, he was in love with you. After modeling, Douglas pursued a career in Telecom and Hi-Tech in the Bay Area, from 1993-2004. Doug's passion and success however, was Property Management as an Independent Contractor and in Medical Software Sales. Douglas was a partner in One Focus Medical Software, Inc. as Director of Sales from 1998 to passing. Douglas loved to be with his dog Lotto, Doug loved to spontaneously find a place to tan with him or take him kayaking or long walks or runs on the beach or take him to the mountains to play in the snow. Doug and Lotto were always together. Douglas will be remembered for his big welcoming Hollywood smile, "Smiles" to his close friends, and his whale of a laugh, which you could hear a mile away. Douglas lived every day, with a wonderful passion and a drive to be successful in living life to the fullest! Doug has many friends from around the globe, who will remember his kindness, selflessness, generosity and his humor, with great affection.



Douglas is survived by his loyal dog Lotto, his three siblings, Lorna, Sean and Samantha, his niece Katherine, and two nephews, Harrison and Charlie. His sister-in-law, Bari Kelleher Williams, predeceased him, as well as most recently, his niece Annie Elizabeth, January 27, 2019. A celebration of life for Douglas will be held at a private location for friends and family in the near future. In lieu of flowers, Douglas would like donations to be directed to the The Madison Clinic for Pediatric Diabetes-Benioff Children's Hospital-UCSF, 1500 Owens St Suite 300, San Francisco, CA 94158, in memory of his niece Annie Elizabeth Williams.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019