1/
Drake Logan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Drake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Drake Logan
Nov 12, 1983 - Sept 19, 2020
Drake Logan, Ph.D., left this earthly plain for the multiverse on September 19, 2020 at age 36. Born in Detroit 11/12/1983, and raised in Largo, Florida, Drake was a citizen of the world. While he spent time in Greece, Alaska, New York, Jordan, South Africa, Hawaii, and Amsterdam, he always said the California Bay Area was where his soul felt most at home among the redwoods. He initially arrived in the Bay Area to pursue a doctorate in clinical psychology, but ultimately found a more fitting venue for his brilliance, creativity, and passion in his activism and research, dedicated to dismantling the military industrial complex.
This resulted in countless actions, articles, and acts of advocacy, including qualitative analysis and co-writing of Operation Recovery: Testimony from a Decade of War at Fort Hood; "Toxic violence: The politics of militarized toxicity in Iraq and Afghanistan" and the crown jewel, his dissertation in political science, "SEARCHING FOR POHAKULOA: A CITIZEN SCIENTIST'S JOURNEY IN ALOHA 'AINA" which received the rare honor of passing with distinction. Prior to his Ph.D. from CUNY he received an interdisciplinary liberal arts master's degree from The New School for Social Research.
Drake was an exceptional artist and wordsmith and imbued everything he touched with magic and Spirit. He lived his life on his own terms, seeking authenticity and expression, from his defiance of gender and capitalism, to his advocacy for indigenous sovereignty. Drake is survived by his mother, Nancy Logan, his sister, Jennifer Chenault, and a rich constellation of queer family--friends, loves, relatives, fellow activists, and "witch wife" Jolee Boyd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved