Drake Logan

Nov 12, 1983 - Sept 19, 2020

Drake Logan, Ph.D., left this earthly plain for the multiverse on September 19, 2020 at age 36. Born in Detroit 11/12/1983, and raised in Largo, Florida, Drake was a citizen of the world. While he spent time in Greece, Alaska, New York, Jordan, South Africa, Hawaii, and Amsterdam, he always said the California Bay Area was where his soul felt most at home among the redwoods. He initially arrived in the Bay Area to pursue a doctorate in clinical psychology, but ultimately found a more fitting venue for his brilliance, creativity, and passion in his activism and research, dedicated to dismantling the military industrial complex.

This resulted in countless actions, articles, and acts of advocacy, including qualitative analysis and co-writing of Operation Recovery: Testimony from a Decade of War at Fort Hood; "Toxic violence: The politics of militarized toxicity in Iraq and Afghanistan" and the crown jewel, his dissertation in political science, "SEARCHING FOR POHAKULOA: A CITIZEN SCIENTIST'S JOURNEY IN ALOHA 'AINA" which received the rare honor of passing with distinction. Prior to his Ph.D. from CUNY he received an interdisciplinary liberal arts master's degree from The New School for Social Research.

Drake was an exceptional artist and wordsmith and imbued everything he touched with magic and Spirit. He lived his life on his own terms, seeking authenticity and expression, from his defiance of gender and capitalism, to his advocacy for indigenous sovereignty. Drake is survived by his mother, Nancy Logan, his sister, Jennifer Chenault, and a rich constellation of queer family--friends, loves, relatives, fellow activists, and "witch wife" Jolee Boyd.



